'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: BAU to Probe California Homicides

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for "Criminal Minds"

The Behavioral Analysis Unit will travel to California to investigate a series of homicides in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Submerged," the synopsis reveals that Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and her team will be tapped to hunt down a pool killer. In California, a dangerous UnSub has been killing people, leaving their corpses to be found floating on backyard swimming pools. This criminal is said to have a puzzling past, an experience that made him want to commit murder. It is the BAU's job to find him and capture him the soonest time possible before he can kill another person again.

The squad will be working closely with the local police in the case. Prentiss will coordinate with a sheriff named Clifford (to be played by guest star Lou Diamond Phillips). Their combined forces will hopefully lead them to the UnSub's doorstep in no time. In the promo photos released, Prentiss is shown talking with Clifford to discuss their next step in the operation. The sheriff's knowledge of the area will be of big help to the BAU when scrounging for evidence. Simmons (Daniel Henney) will see some action, as he seems to be the main field agent in this case.

Last episode, the BAU went to Roswell, New Mexico to process a double homicide case. The victims were members of a group of conspiracy theorists. It was Dr. Lewis' (Aisha Tyler) job to interrogate the suspects who refused to cooperate with the investigation. One of the conspiracists, in particular, a woman, irked Lewis when she began to make fun of the agent's job. It turned out that she was at the root of both crimes. Her boyfriend discovered that she was having a secret affair with another man. He killed her lover, then proceeded to take his own life.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.