'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Squad to Hunt Down Pool Killer

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and her team will track down the mastermind behind a series of backyard pool homicides in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Submerged," the synopsis reveals that BAU will be tapped to investigate several crimes which are interconnected. All were committed by one UnSub. According to the suspect's profile, he has a puzzling past that pushes him to kill people and leave their bodies to be found floating on swimming pools. The Californian government will be working closely with the squad in this case. The local sheriff named Clifford (to be played by guest star Lou Diamond Phillips) will be Prentiss' main contact in hunting down the criminal.

Last episode, the BAU dealt with two murders and a group of conspiracy theorists. The agents travelled to Roswell, New Mexico to find evidences on who committed the double homicide. Dr. Lewis (Aisha Tyler) was tapped to use her interrogating skills to make a potential criminal admit to her crime. It turned out that a woman was at the root of the problem. One of the conspiracists deceived her lover by starting an affair with another man. The betrayed man killed her competitor before ending his own life.

The woman refused to cooperate with the authorities. She even insulted Lewis and challenged her to prove that she was the one behind everything. It was a difficult case for the BAU because the suspect's friends refused to speak about what they know. It turned out they had no idea what was happening with the woman, except for one. She asked the help of an associate to hide the crime. Eventually, the agents discovered the truth. Lewis had the last laugh when she reminded the woman that justice always prevails at the end.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.