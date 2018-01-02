'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Which BAU Member Will Die?

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

A member of the Behavioral Analysis Unit will be in danger in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Submerged," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be sent to California to investigate a series of murders. The agents will be tracking down the pool killer, a dangerous UnSub who kills people and leaves their corpses in bodies of water. The criminal is said to have a puzzling past. It is up to the team to get inside his head and predict his next move. They must capture him the soonest time possible before he can take another victim.

While the mission appears to be just like the regular ones the BAU has tackled before, it will soon take a turn for the worse when an agent's life becomes compromised. In a promo photo, Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) is shown clutching his chest where he has been shot. It appears that he will catch the UnSub on the act. Simmons seems to be with the rest of the team in a lakefront. Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Dr. Lewis' (Aisha Tyler) and Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) are there, accompanied by the local Sheriff whose name is Clifford (to be played by guest star Lou Diamond Phillips.

While Simmons' life will definitely be in danger, it seems improbable that he will die. For one, he is shown wearing the usual vest/armor given to FBI agents. Even if the bullet somehow penetrated the layers and nicked the skin, his colleagues are there to give him immediate first aid. Although it is unfortunate that one of their own is hurt, it is the perfect opportunity for the squad to capture the criminal. In doing so, they will be doing the Californian community a favor. Since the UnSub started killing people, many have been scared that he would just pop out in their backyards to murder them.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.