'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 12 Spoilers: Squad Handles Central Park Anomaly

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

The BAU will hunt down an UnSub lurking in one of the most famous sightseeing spots in New York in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Bad Moon on the Rise," the synopsis reveals that the squad will travel to Manhattan to investigate a series of murders. A rumor has started that something supernatural is killing people in Central Park. When the number of casualties reaches an alarming rate, the local police will contact the BAU, hoping that the specialists will be able to track down the culprit. They will soon find out that all the attacks are not paranormal in nature. Instead, a criminal who thinks of himself as a spectral being is the one murdering innocent people.

The promo shows a man with sharp teeth made out of steel. Dr. Lewis (Aisha Tyler) is telling the others that the UnSub is acting like a territorial werewolf. He only attacks at night, when the moon is out. All his victims had ravaged necks from his bites. Elsewhere, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) is stating that there is a danger not only in the park but everywhere in the city. Viewers can also see Dr. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) and the others warily searching the Central Park for their target. From their scared expression, it is obvious they have no idea what kind of monster they are about to face.

Last episode, the squad went to Virginia to take on a case involving the wife of a local sheriff. The woman was an addict and she had problems with her hallucinations. When she claimed that someone wanted her dead, no one believed her until she almost died. Soon, the BAU discovered that there were over 15 unsolved murders in the town. The killer was a woman, a drug peddler who eliminated any potential whistleblower of her business. She was scared that the sheriff and his wife would speak about her and decided to make her move first.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.