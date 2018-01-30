'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers: BAU to Face Disbandment

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

Trouble is brewing within the four walls of the BAU headquarters in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Miasma," the storyline is expected to reveal why Prentiss (Paget Brewster) is being put on administrative leave. Last episode, JJ (A.J. Cook) got an email from Assistant Director Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes), appointing her as the squad's acting chief. The news surprised the agent since she has no idea that her superior is being investigated, just like what Barnes is claiming. A small talk with Simmons (Daniel Henney) revealed that Barnes has her eyes on the director's chair. Still, it does not clear up the mystery of why she is having Prentiss removed from office.

The promo for the episode reveals, though, that it is not only Prentiss who is under investigation but the squad as a whole. It is Rossi (Joe Mantegna) who informs the others of the situation. With Prentiss unofficially suspended from work, she tells her team that she cannot protect them. The agents' reaction to her news vary. Rossi looks resolute, while Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) and Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) are shocked beyond belief. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) looks concerned, immediately looking at his colleagues for confirmation that he heard Prentiss right.

Meanwhile, the investigation for the new case will progress as planned. The synopsis reveals that the BAU will probe an enigma in New Orleans. When locals discover a mass grave inside an above-ground crypt in their cemetery, it causes a city-wide commotion. The said tomb is vandalized, probably the only lead that the squad has prior to the investigation. The promo shows Simmons and Reid at the crime scene. The grave is huge, with debris piled in corners. The scene looks straight out of a horror movie.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.