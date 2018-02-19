'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Episode 15 Spoilers; Fans Hoping for Season 14

Facebook/ CriminalMinds Promotional photo for crime television series "Criminal Minds" on CBS

Season 13 of the police procedural television series "Criminal Minds" is nearing its end with more than half of the episodes released. Fans of the crime series are now asking for updates if the show will return with season 14 or be canceled at 13.

Season 13 will resume on Mar. 7 with episode 15, titled "Annihilator." According to the episode's summary description, "The FBI's assistant director of national security, Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes), joins the BAU as they investigate a quadruple homicide of a group of roommates in St. Louis." Episode 15 will then be followed with seven more episodes to complete the entire season with a total of 22 episodes.

There are speculations among fans that Barnes joining the BAU team will spell trouble with the other members. However, there are also fans looking forward to the relevance of Barnes in season 13's plot and its ending. Fans of the series are now looking forward to what will happen next to the Behavioral Analysis Unite or BAU.

Longtime viewers of the show are now asking if the show will continue with season 14. There are still no updates or announcements from the show's producers or CBS if the show is renewed or canceled.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 ranks at number 28 on Tv Series Finale's 2017 to 2018 television show rankings. The season received an average score of 9.42 out of 10 so far from the audience.

The series continues to keep things interesting for fans with its evolving storyline. The element of psychology and critical analysis presented in the series is among the main factors people love about "Criminal Minds."

The show received an impressive score of 8.1 out of 10 from IMDb and an 8.8 out of 10 from TV.com. Fans are now looking forward to an explosive ending to season 13 and updates on the future of the show.