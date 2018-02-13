'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 15 Spoilers: Prentiss to Blow the Whistle on Barnes

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

Prentiss (Paget Brewster) can either cower or face Assistant Director Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) head on in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Annihilator," the synopsis reveals that Barnes is slowly but surely taking over the BAU. The assistant director will reportedly meddle with the latest case that the squad will handle. When a quadruple homicide takes place in St. Louis, JJ (A.J. Cook) and the others will be called in to investigate. Barnes will see this as an opportunity to brag about her leadership skills. She is definitely after the promotion and with Prentiss on administrative leave, she is free to do whatever she wants.

The promo shows the BAU agents getting tired of Barnes' overbearing attitude. JJ, specifically, wants to quit hours after she was appointed the team's acting chief. In the clip, she is shown walking out of headquarters after talking to Barnes. The assistant director tells JJ that she must seek her approval first before acting on anything. Dr. Lewis (Aisha Tyler) can definitely sympathize with JJ's frustration. She is there when Barnes gets high and mighty with the blonde. The others are also starting to feel antagonistic about the official.

Meanwhile, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) has a cunning advice to share with JJ. According to him, she must not make waves as unit chief because that is how Barnes got rid of Prentiss. Although she does not want to, JJ must stay in the position until Prentiss comes back. This may take some time, though. When her team members urge Prentiss to return and fight for her spot, she seems listless. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) tells Prentiss that he will not let her destroy her career just because of Barnes. It is now up to Prentiss to fight back.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 episode 14 will air Wednesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.