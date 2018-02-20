Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) wants Prentiss (Paget Brewster) to defend what is rightfully hers in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Annihilator," the promo shows the lanky specialist telling his superior that he will not just sit and watch her destroy her life. Previously, Prentiss was forced to go on administrative leave. Assistant Director Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) claimed that she was to blame for the many mistakes BAU has committed since Reid was captured in Mexico up until now. JJ (A.J. Cook) was appointed as the team's acting chief and not everyone was happy with it.

Even JJ cannot help but react negatively to the situation. She feels her colleagues' anger and though it is not directed at her, it inhibits her from doing her job as she has been directed to do. It does not help that Barnes is keeping a close watch on her every move. When the squad takes on a quadruple homicide case, the assistant director orders JJ to report everything to her. Barnes tells the agent in the promo that she must ask for her permission first before doing anything. JJ is definitely upset. There is one scene when she just walks out of the headquarters after meeting with the assistant director.

In the clip, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) gives JJ an unsolicited advice. According to him, she must not make waves as chief because that is how Barnes got rid of Prentiss. As much as they want their boss to return, they will have to make do with what they have at least until Prentiss fights back and blows the whistle on Barnes. It was revealed that the official wanted a promotion. She has been trying to shape the BAU in her image and use it to get the position she wants.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 episode 14 will air Wednesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.