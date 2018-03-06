'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 16 Spoilers: BAU Declares War Against Barnes

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promo image for 'Criminal Minds' Season 13

The BAU members are planning something against Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Last Gasp," the synopsis reveals that the squad will have enough of the assistant director's constant meddling. Since Barnes put Prentiss (Paget Brewster) on administrative leave and named JJ (A.J. Cook) as the acting chief, she has been monitoring their every move. She even ordered JJ to ask for her permission before doing anything in the cases they handle. When a particular case is given to BAU, the agents will reportedly meet in secret to talk it out.

Without Barnes scrutinizing everything they do, the members will track down a dangerous Unsub. Intel will reveal that he has been targeting young women, kidnapping and photographing them to add to his collection. The squad is taking a major risk in going against the assistant director. If Barnes discovers what they are up to, all of them will be in trouble. They will risk it, though, since they cannot stand seeing her bungle an investigation she clearly has no idea how to solve.

Meanwhile, the May 7 episode titled "Annihilator" will see the squad hunting down a killer lurking in St. Louis. The community will be rocked by the news of a quadruple homicide. The probe will reveal that the culprit is a serial killer on the prowl. BAU must take him down before he can eliminate more innocent people. The squad will also have to grit their teeth, watching Barnes strut in the halls of the headquarters.

Barnes must be pleased that she got rid of Prentiss that easily. The other is a huge hurdle in her dreams to take over the director's seat. Prentiss knows what she is up to, that is why Barnes has gone after her. Barnes plans to use BAU to get the promotion she has always wanted. Without Prentiss, she is close to getting it.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Wednesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.