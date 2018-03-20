'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Episode 17 Spoilers: Prentiss Returns as BAU Leader

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promo image for 'Criminal Minds'

Prentiss (Paget Brewster) is back as BAU's fearless leader in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "The Capilanos," viewers will see the unit chief returning from her forced administrative leave and heading the latest case assigned to the squad. In the previous episode, she and her team succeeded in stopping Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) from getting what she wanted. The assistant director was after the promotion, and she planned to use BAU as her stepping stone. Because Prentiss was a threat, she suspended her from work and announced that JJ (A.J. Cook) would take over.

Barnes' meddling attitude urged the BAU members to meet in secret and solve a crime involving a dangerous UnSub. The man was abducting young women in the D.C. area. When the daughter of a senator went missing, the specialists knew they could not dawdle any longer. The culprit was captured, and as thanks, the senator promised to help with the Barnes situation. He spoke to the FBI director himself and revealed the truth about her. Prentiss was reinstated as unit chief while JJ, who was dismissed by Barnes, got her job back. Barnes was ordered to never intervene with BAU business again.

The squad's new case will involve a killer causing terror in a city in Oklahoma. The synopsis reveals that the man is wearing a clown costume whenever he attacks. The promo shows Prentiss informing the group about the operation. They have a little boy who has been found in the house with his dead father. In the clip, he is shown sleeping while the clown is hiding under his bed. Another teaser shows the BAU discussing the UnSub. Apparently, he has been murdering the men of his chosen families, beating them to death and then carving their faces to resemble a grotesque smile.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.