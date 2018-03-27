'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 18 Spoilers: Squad Meets Rossi's Ex-Wife

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

Rossi's (Joe Mantegna) ex-wife, Krystall Richards (Gail O'Grady), will arrive in town in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "The Dance of Love," the synopsis reveals that the BAU team will be meeting Rossi's third and latest former spouse.

Rossi and Krystall were married for a short time after a chance meeting in Las Vegas in season 11. He was wasting his money away at the blackjack table where she was the dealer. When they got drunk, they decided to go to a drive-in wedding chapel and seal the deal where an Elvis impersonator served as their officiator. The morning after the drunken hookup, Rossi and Krystall realized the mistake that they committed and immediately filed a divorce. They stayed friends, though, and kept in touch.

Rossi has had three marriages (and divorces) so far.

His first wife kicked him out of their house when he forgot about their anniversary. They had a son together, but he died due to complications. The second spouse was a U.S. diplomat for the French embassy.

They were together for one summer before deciding that they were too dedicated to their jobs to be tied down. They have a daughter, but the diplomat preferred that he stayed out of their lives.

In the promo photos for the episode, Krystall and Rossi are shown smiling and talking to each other. It remains a mystery why she suddenly decides to visit him in Quantico. Rossi thinks that Krystall has something important to tell him.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the BAU specialists traveling to Chicago to hunt down an UnSub. This criminal has a penchant for leaving red roses for his victims.

The promo shows a disturbing, stalker-like man dropping a single bud in a hot tub. He must be waiting for his target to return home. The agents certainly look creeped out by his modus. One scene shows Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and Alvez's (Adam Rodriguez) shocked face when they arrive, guns drawn, at a victim's house.

In the previous episode, the BAU tracked down a killer clown. His victims were single fathers, leaving a number of kids orphaned. He never touched the children, though. It turned out that the crimes were not the work of one man. There were two brothers who victimized families. The one who was dressed as a clown was the killer. His sibling was working with him to rob the targets.

Matthew Gray Gubler, who plays Reid, directed the episode. In an interview with TVLine, he said that personally requested the clown storyline.

"I've always been fascinated by clowns — I actually just graduated from clown school — so I have a very soft spot for them. ... I'm in love with the concept of a clown because it's very important to laugh at ourselves. ... What's as interesting to me is the fact that we love clowns because they're naïve and they're childlike and they're unexpected and they don't play by society's rules, so there's nothing more terrifying than the concept of someone like that but with a dangerous agenda. What happens when you put an axe into the hand of," Gubler explained.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.