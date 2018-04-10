'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 20 Spoilers: Garcia Takes Care of a Family Emergency

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is heading to the West Coast to attend to a family emergency in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "All You Can Eat," the synopsis reveals that Garcia will be visiting her stepbrother, Carlos (Sebastian Sozzi). The reunion is necessary to take care of a family situation that both prefer not to face.

In the sneak peek released, Prentiss (Paget Brewster) is telling the others that Garcia will be taking a short break from the cases since she will be travelling to San Francisco. A different teaser shows JJ (A.J. Cook) and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) telling Simmons (Daniel Henney) what they know about Garcia's trip.

According to JJ, Garcia is off to California to attend a parole hearing. When the tech analyst was 18, her mother and stepfather were reportedly killed by a truck driver, and the culprit has been locked up in jail for the past 25 years. He was charged with vehicular homicide. Now, the man is scheduled for a parole.

JJ emphasizes that it was Garcia's stepbrothers who always attend the hearings and never her. This time around, though, she volunteers to go. A promo photo shows that Garcia will visit her mom's grave as well when she gets there.

Meanwhile, the squad will take on a case for the Centers for Disease Control. When Virginia is rocked by a string of mysterious deaths, the police begin to suspect that it is bioterrorism. In the clip, Prentiss is informing the group about the two victims on the record, a man and a woman. Both died due to massive blood loss. Prentiss says that they lost about 50 percent of their total blood volume. Dr. Lewis (Aisha Tyler) shares that humans bleed like this if they suffer from viral hemorrhagic fever or ingest a harmful chemical.

Simmons says, though, that if the CDC wants them to investigate, it must be bioterrorism. Prentiss says they will be operating on this premise. Rossi, on the other hand, adds that the government wants this solved because another new victim is a civilian analyst to the Defense Intelligence Agency. At the moment, they think that these are random victims. The promo shows, though, that each one of the deceased attended a party where the culprit dumped a mysterious liquid to the punch.

In the previous episode, Simmons' wife, Kristy (Kelly Frye), was put in danger. A bomber threatened to blow up the law firm she was working with. After determining that there were a number of bombs scattered in the building, all of which could be ignited by a remote detonator, the BAU knew the options were limited. The agents could not even use thermal imaging to see how many criminals were there. Prentiss told Simmons he could sit out this case, but he refused.

In the end, it all came down to Kristy. She was able to reach out to her husband using the phone she was supposed to give to him as a gift. It was she who disarmed the UnSub and kept the others alive, at least until the BAU got inside the building. The bomber was mentally disturbed. His father was on death row and he wanted the government to change his fate.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.