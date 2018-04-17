'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 21 Spoilers: Squad Hunts Down UnSub With a Brain Fetish

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

A criminal is on the prowl in the sleepy town of Taos, New Mexico in the upcoming back to back episodes of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Mixed Signals," the synopsis reveals that the BAU will be tapped to investigate a series of murders.

The UnSub's modus is the same — to kill his victims by targeting their temporal lobes. All of the dead bodies had the same wounds on their head when they were found.

A sneak peek shows the team discussing the crimes while en route to Taos via a jet. The first victim was a female doctor with Native American blood. The second one was a teacher who suggested a controversial Native American course in the college that he was working with prior to his death. The third one was a construction worker, also with Native American roots.

While the team members are convinced that they know what the UnSub may be after, a new victim will be found. Unlike the first three, however, this one is alive, albeit badly shaken.

In the promo, Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) and Dr. Lewis (Aisha Tyler) are in the crime scene. Apparently, the girl came out of the local library when the suspect attacked. The culprit then left. Dr. Lewis says it was probably because it was a public place and there might be witnesses.

The victim is deaf, according to the paramedic. Alvez replies that it is no problem since he knows how to use sign language.

Meanwhile, the second episode titled "Believer" will see Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) discovering an FBI man locked inside a storage unit. Special Agent Owen Quinn (James Urbaniak) will claim that it is the work of a criminal called "The Strangler." The BAU members, however, are convinced that the federal agent is not on right mind. His accounts are reportedly too bizarre to be true.

The sneak peek provides more details about Quinn's crazy situation. According to the BAU agents who are acquainted with the man, he quit a year ago when he drew flak from his "Strangler" investigation. Lewis adds that Quinn wanted to be profiled and was sure that an UnSub was going around, strangling his people.

Out of the seven victims that Quinn insisted "The Strangler" killed, five turned out to be alive. The agent could not take the criticism and resigned from work. Reid says he found him unconscious inside a storage unit after he received an email. The message contained nothing but Quinn's FBI I.D. and the location.

The BAU team is understandably unsure what to make out of this situation. Simmons (Daniel Henney) says that it is unlikely the culprit left the agent alive to serve as a witness to his crime. As for JJ (A.J. Cook), all she wants to know is why Reid went behind the team's back and came to Quinn's aid on his own. Reid says he got permission from Prentiss (Paget Brewster) and that it was not a big deal.

In the previous episode, the spotlight was on Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). She went to San Francisco to attend the parole hearing of the person who killed her mother and stepfather. They died in a car accident when she was 18. Her stepbrother, Carlos (Sebastian Sozzi), wanted her to speak in court to argue that the culprit needed to fulfill his 25 years in prison for what he did. Garcia, however, said to the judge that she already forgave the man. She spoke to him before the hearing and realized that he suffered enough.

"Criminal Minds" season 13's two-hour season finale will air on Wednesday starting at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.