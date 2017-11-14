'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers: Squad Tracks Down Miami Killer

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for "Criminal Minds"

A madman is targeting innocent citizens in Miami in an upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "Neon Terror" airing on Nov. 22, the synopsis reveals that the squad will track down an UnSub with a particular kink. He likes to sensationalize his crimes by filming the whole thing and sending the footage to the local media.

The BAU will be tapped to understand how this criminal works and to foresee his next move. They will likely scrutinize the footages of his work, hoping to create a profile on what makes him tick and nab him when he least expects it.

It will not be the first time the BAU hunts down a criminal with a weird modus. The challenge of capturing these felons keeps the members on their toes, knowing that if they fail, more innocent people will become victims.

In the Nov. 15 episode titled "Dust and Bones," the spoilers indicate that the squad will go to Austin to locate an UnSub who is after the city's elites. The criminal is only targeting prominent individuals and the entire community is on red alert.

The promo for the episode hints that the UnSub is a woman with a particular fascination with snakes. In one scene, she is telling a huge reptile that they are one and the same. Her secret place is also full of snake skin.

One of her victims, a woman wearing a nurse's scrub suit, is shown lying on a bed. Before she was abducted, the clip shows that she saw a snake inside her car.

The squad will rely on Garcia's (Kirsten Vangsness) skills to find out possible leads to the killer's location, as per usual. They must find her before all hell breaks loose.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.