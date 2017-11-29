'Criminal Minds' season 13 Episode 9 Spoilers: Squad Tackles Roswell Conspiracy

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

The squad will travel to Roswell, New Mexico to investigate a conspiracy in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

In the episode titled "False Flag," the synopsis reveals that the BAU will take on a case involving a shady group in Roswell. The unit is already suspected of criminal activities, but the situation will escalate when two of their members end up dead. It is up to the agents to dig deep and expose what truly happened that led to two murders.

The promo shows Prentiss (Paget Brewster) reiterating the need to solve the case quickly before they have more deaths on their hands. In the clip, someone is shown holding a bloody and torn page of a book. Elsewhere, Dr. Lewis (Aisha Tyler) is interrogating a suspect. The woman looks cocky, daring the forensic psychologist to find the evidence that will send her behind bars.

Last episode, BAU was in Miami to apprehend an UnSub who had a sick modus in killing his victims. He filmed his crimes and sent the footage to the local media. This caused mass hysteria in the community, with the citizens terrified that a madman was on the prowl.

Prentiss and the others managed to track down the criminal. He was working with a local reporter, who was the one releasing his videos for different channels to air.

The UnSub was obsessed with a female reporter who made a cover story about him years ago. When he tried to reach out to her and was rebuffed, he went to her studio and started shooting people. He was also recording the whole thing and live streaming it on social media. The BAU had to move fast and eliminate the threat before he could do more damage.

"Criminal Minds" season 13, episode 9 will air on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.