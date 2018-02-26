'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Finale Spoilers: What Will Happen In The Series Returns?

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promo image for 'Criminal Minds' Season 13

It will still take a while before CBS airs the season 13 finale of "Criminal Minds," but details about this season's conclusion remains under wraps.

At the moment, the network has yet to reveal the plot and title for episode 22 of "Criminal Minds" season 13. But the conclusion of the long-running police procedural drama is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 25.

Meanwhile, the series will be back for the second half of season 13 in early March. It will return with an episode titled "Annihilator," where Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes) will reportedly join the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) to investigate a quadruple homicide case where several roommates in St. Louis, Missouri were found dead.

However, Barnes' involvement in BAU will cause several problems with the team's members.

It can be remembered that current BAU head Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) was suspended from duty due to the investigation that was spearheaded by Barnes in the midseason finale episode titled "Miasma." This could cause her to have a negative impression from the rest of the team.

Based on the previous episode, Barnes managed to have Prentiss suspended from service after she accused her prioritizing loyalty to her friends/colleagues instead of the FBI's protocol. Barnes even used Spencer Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) case to prove her point and have Prentiss suspended from the team.

Since Prentiss cannot lead the team, BuddyTV revealed that Jennifer "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook) will take over her spot for the meantime. But based on the synopsis for episode 15, Barnes will step in to lead them in their new mission. However, it can be speculated that the team will not be pleased to see the person who tried to get rid of their unit head take charge of their new assignment.

CBS will air the return of "Criminal Minds" season 13 midseason premiere on Wednesday, March 7, at 10 p.m. EST.