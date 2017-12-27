'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: An Agent Gets Shot

(Photo: CBS) A still from "Criminal Minds" season 13, episode 10, "Submerged."

One agent will be in serious danger when "Criminal Minds" season 13 returns to the small screen next week.

In TVLine's preview of the crime drama's first episode of the new year titled "Submerged," it is revealed that the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) will be off to a lakefront, but not for some much-needed respite.

This is where the team's search for an UnSub with a puzzling past leads them as they investigate a series of backyard pool homicides (the person responsible drowns his victims to death) that shook California to the core.

According to the abovementioned publication, Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) ends up getting shot in this "Criminal Minds" season 13 episode after he catches the UnSub red-handed.

It is unknown what would become of the character, but he is not expected to bite the dust. An image by TVLine teases that his bulletproof vest will be quite the lifesaver.

The agent also appears to be alive and well in the next "Criminal Minds" season 13 titled episode "Fult-Tilt Boogie," in fact even back on the field with the gang already.

Henney debuted as Simmons in "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" and was brought on by the BAU to help with the release of Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) from prison last season. His inclusion helps to fill the void left by Damon Gupton, who left the series just after one season.

What's sure for now is that what happens to Simmons in the "Criminal Minds" season 13 episode will ultimately push BAU to run against the clock and get the perpetrator as soon as possible before anyone else gets hurt.

The 2018 "Criminal Minds" opener will also feature "Longmire" star Lou Diamond Phillips as a guest star. Fans can see him as Sheriff Clifford below.

(Photo: CBS) A still from "Criminal Minds" season 13, episode 10, "Submerged" featuring Lou Diamond Phillips.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will returns Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.