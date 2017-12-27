Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

"Criminal Minds" season 13 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, fans are going to be shocked by what happens to the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU).

The midseason premiere, titled "Submerged," will see the BAU investigating a series of homicides committed in backyard pools in California. Their inquiry will cause them to look for an UnSub with a perplexing history and will take them to a lakefront.

However, danger awaits one of the show's lead characters. In photos obtained and published by TVLine, it is revealed that Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) will get shot. Simmons will see the UnSub committing a shocking deed before he finds himself on the receiving end of a gunshot.

Meanwhile, as another photo previews, some of the BAU members will be at the lakefront. There, they will be in for many surprises. The episode will also feature Lou Diamond Phillips guest starring as Sheriff Clifford. Phillips is known for playing Henry Standing Bear on "Longmire."

After that, the next episode, titled "Full-Tilt Boogie," will see the BAU tackling a case involving the wife of a police chief. The synopsis for the episode states that the team will be called in to investigate a home invasion and the attempted murder of the wife. However, their investigation will lead them to unearth a bunch of well-kept secrets in a small town in Virginia.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "False Flag." The midseason finale saw the BAU heading to Roswell, New Mexico, to investigate the deaths of two conspiracy theorists. Both of the victims were members of the same conspiracy group, and their sudden and consecutive deaths raised some questions.

In the end, though, it was found out that there was no conspiracy tied to their deaths. In fact, Melissa had killed her boyfriend because he discovered she was cheating on him. And when the other man realized he was a pawn, he killed himself.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 returns on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.