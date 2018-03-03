'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: The Arrival Of An FBI Superior Threatens To Dismantle The Team

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for 'Criminal Minds'

The upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds" season 13 will see the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) being micromanaged.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Annihilator," states that the BAU will be getting a visitor in the form of the FBI's assistant director of national security, Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes). As if that is not already a handful, the BAU must also investigate a quadruple homicide of a group of roommates in St. Louis.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) advising his class to take notes. Barnes is also introduced as a ruthless boss with an iron fist, as David Rossi (Joe Mantegna) warns JJ (A.J. Cook) to keep her head down.

"Don't make waves," he says. "That's how she forced out Emily."

It looks like JJ will get the same treatment as Emily, though, as Reid is seen defending someone's career. But, Barnes may be more than he can handle. She does not let the BAU do anything on their own, ordering them to consult with her at every turn.

"You will run every decision past me, big and small," she says. "Before you act."

However, the BAU will have to put up with Barnes for more than just one episode, as she is also reportedly set to appear in episode 16. In that episode, the team will try to conduct an investigation in secret.

The show has always featured the worst of killers, but it seems that it will also bring some nightmares to life. Kirsten Vangsness, who plays Penelope Garcia, recently told TVLine that there would be an upcoming episode that will involve clowns — something that a lot of people, including Garcia and Simmons (Daniel Henney), are afraid of. She described the episode, which was directed by Gubler, as "creepy."

"Criminal Minds" season 13 returns on Wednesday, March 7, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.