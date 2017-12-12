'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: When Will the Series be Back?

Facebook/CriminalMinds Promotional image for "Criminal Minds"

The squad will track down a new UnSub and solve another confounding crime in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds."

According to CarterMatt, the fans will have to wait until January for the new episode since the series has gone on a brief hiatus for the holiday season. No spoilers have been revealed for episode 10, only the title "Submerged" which may or may not feature an underwater investigation for the BAU. If the storyline will involve something with water, it will be something that is rarely seen in the "Major Crimes" universe.

Meanwhile, the last episode that aired for the CBS series dwelled on a group of conspiracy theorists who was attempting to hide two murders. The BAU had to travel to Roswell, New Mexico, and for a while, the viewers entertained the thought that there might be alien mysteries included in the episode. The case, however, was a plain attempt of a woman to cover a deadly crime that stemmed from her inability to stay loyal to her partner.

Dr. Lewis' (Aisha Tyler) interrogating skills were challenged to the hilt when the suspect refused to cooperate. The conspiracy theorist used all possible ways of dodging the forensic psychologist's questions, even going as far as taunting Lewis and the other BAU members. In the end, it was proven that the woman pushed her lover to murder her other boyfriend. After committing the crime, the man killed himself, leaving the unfaithful woman to sort out the mess.

The suspect's fellow theorists were unaware of the incident, except for one who was persuaded to hide the pieces of evidence. Lewis and the others were able to breathe a sigh of relief when all the chips fell in their rightful places.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.