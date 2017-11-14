Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Real Madrid's star player Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed his fourth child on Sunday, Nov. 12. It is his first child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Reuters/Rafael Marchante

Ronaldo, 32, made the announcement on Instagram, with a photo of the growing family and their newborn daughter. Rodriguez, 22, was all smiles as she was holding her daughter next to the footballer and his eldest child Cristiano Jr.

"Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" a translated message of Rolando's note reads.

IG/@cristiano

Rodriguez was due to give birth on the 21st on Nov. but she was admitted on Sunday at the Hospital Quiron Universal in Madrid. Reports from Spanish publications allege that they decided to push the due date forward since the footballer has some time off from Portugal's international break fixtures.

Just last week Ronaldo gushed about being a father and shared how excited he is to welcome another child. "It's taught me things about love that I never knew existed," he expressed. "It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life."

Cristiano Jr. was born in June 2010. His mother has not been publicly identified. The boy welcomed two new siblings, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, last June who were born to a surrogate mother in the U.S.

As previously reported, Rodriguez has been living with Ronaldo's family. She takes a great part in raising the twins. Rodriguez also seems to be close to Cristiano Jr. Throughout the year, she has been spotted spending time with Cristiano Jr., whether it is trips to petting zoos or to attended Real Madrid's matches.

The half-Spanish half-Argentinian model met the Real Madrid superstar at a VIP Dolce & Gabbana event. Rumors of their relationship were rife when they were spotted in Disneyland Paris. The pair confirmed the rumors when Rodriguez attended the FIFA Football Awards in Zurich with Ronaldo and his eldest son earlier this year.