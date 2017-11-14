Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes New Baby With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Reuters/John Sibley Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their first goal against Russia in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, June 21, 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend recently gave birth to his fourth child.

The Ronaldo family definitely has something to celebrate about as it has been reported that Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, has finally given birth to a baby girl, Alana Martina, on Sunday. Ronaldo himself was the one to break the great news via Instagram.

"Alana Martina was just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" the football superstar wrote in Portuguese on Instagram, alongside a picture of himself together with Rodriguez and his first child, 7-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., in a hospital bed. The newborn Alana was also in the picture. However, she had her back turned to the camera and was covered by the blanket.

Prior to Ronaldo's announcement, the Spanish media had reported that Rodriguez had been admitted to Hospital Quiron Universal in Madrid to give birth.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

With Alana Martina's birth, Ronaldo has officially become a father of four. His first child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., was born in the United States on June 17, 2010, and up till now, his mother's identity is still kept a secret. It is rumored that Ronaldo had paid the child's mother £10 million in exchange for full custody of their son. In an interview with Jonathon Ross, the 32-year-old said that he plans to reveal the truth of Cristiano Jr.'s mother only to the boy when he is older.

In June of this year, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner surprised everyone when he announced that he had fathered fraternal twins, Mateo and Eva, through a surrogate mother. Just a month after, he revealed that he and the 22-year-old Rodriguez are expecting their first child together. Clearly, the Real Madrid ace is looking to build a large family.

Ronaldo and his model-actress girlfriend had been together for about a year now.