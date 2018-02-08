Critics Speculate Apple Will Announce Apple Watch Series 4 This Year

Reuters/ Robert Galbraith An Apple Watch being used by a customer in Palo Alto, California

There are still no updates nor reports from Apple about the possibility of the Apple Watch Series 4. However, there are already speculations that the new series of Apple Watch will be announced this year.

The first-generation Apple Watch was unveiled in 2015, and was followed by series 1 and series 2 in 2016. The third series was revealed back on Sep. 22, 2017. There are now predictions that it is most likely that Apple will unveil the fourth one this year.

Macworld believes that the fourth series will introduce new features including a built-in camera and a new design as well. Apple recently released a new iOS update for its products that provides better battery life management and the new health sensor feature. With no information at all from the company about the fourth series, users and critics are hoping for these new features to be brought to the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch third series got impressive score ratings from experts and publications. The latest version of the watch was applauded for its battery life, fast performance, durability, and display. The third series received an 8 out of 10 score from The Verge and a 4.5 out of 5 stars from TechRadar. However, one major complain about the Apple Watch is that its never-changing design.

The price rate for the fourth series will surely be a lot more compared to that of the third one. Apple Watch third series is sold by Apple for $329 with GPS and $399 for watches with GPS and cellular. Other selections of the watch are also offered by Apple, such as a series 3 watch with GPS, cellular, stainless steel case, and a soft sport band for $599.

Apple users are now waiting for Apple to release any new update about the fourth series, its features, specifications, design, and release date.

In other news, over 18 million shipments of Apple Watch products were recorded in 2017.