'Cuphead' Patch Removes Exploits, Tweaks Gameplay Balance

Cuphead official website Promotional picture for "Cuphead."

"Cuphead" is infamous for being brutally hard which is why when players discovered a bug that gave them even a slight advantage, they exploited the hell out of it. But like all good things, it must come to an end as Studio MDHR released the game's first major patch featuring a number of changes, including gameplay balance adjustments, bug fixes, and the removal of some exploits.

According to the patch notes released by MDHR, v1.1.3 fixes everything that has been the bane of players from day one. These various freezing and crashing issues to incorrect hitboxes and collision bugs that make the game even harder than it's meant to be.

Sadly though, it also means that some exploits will also be taken down such as being able to damage bosses that are off-screen and creating the notorious Mugman army. With these gone, players who previously benefitted from it will have to rely more on their skills to beat "Cuphead."

It's not all doom and gloom though as gameplay tweaks included in the patch also makes things easier for players. Things like King Dice's Start Over square now only triggering once per attempt and improper hitboxes on the Devil's snake attack can certainly go a long way to soften up the game's demanding difficulty.

Additionally, players can now unequip their secondary weapon, Charms, and Super attack if they want to take on levels in their original form for even more challenge. Although it's hard to believe someone would actually want to bash themselves into the difficulty wall.

The v1.1.3 update also applied an extra coat of polish to the game's art and animation to showcase the game's cartoony aesthetics. For gamers who grew up watching classic cartoons, the tiny bit of nostalgia is definitely a great addition. And speaking of addition, the "spooky Mausoleum announcer" is also now available for those who want a different disembodied voice announcing the beginning and end of every stage and boss fight.

"Cuphead" is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.