'Cuphead' Surpasses Two Million Sales; Most Copies Sold on Steam

StudioMDHR Promo image for 'Cuphead'

Independent game developer StudioMDHR recently announced that the newly released "Cuphead" has already surpassed the two million mark in copies sold.

According to reports, more than a million of the "Cuphead" copies sold were made to PC players through Steam.

This week, StudioMDHR released a statement to celebrate the milestone. "Much to our shock and amazement, we can announce that Cuphead has now sold over 2 million copies across all platforms," the game developer said. "Even in our wildest dreams, we never thought our crazy little characters would be embraced by this many fans from around the world and we are continuously humbled by your support."

The developers also expressed their gratitude to fans who had "drawn fan art, composed memes, performed songs, conquered challenge runs, streamed their playthrough, or just played Cuphead."

A quick check of the game's statistics through Steam Spy shows that more than 1.1 million Steam users own a copy of "Cuphead," as of this writing. It was also noted that in the past two weeks, there have been more than 252,000 active players who have accessed the game.

"Cuphead" was released in late September this year. About two weeks later, the developers announced that more than a million players across the PC and Xbox One platforms had purchased the game.

Following the success of "Cuphead," players are hoping to soon receive an update that would allow online co-op gaming.

Fans would recall that prior to the game's release, developers of "Cuphead" discussed the addition of an online co-op game mode and expressed their desire to also introduce the gameplay feature in the future.

In an earlier interview with Fandom, game producer Maja Moldenhauer said: "Chad and Jared grew up playing co-op together and they were like, OK this game HAS to be co-op. So, while it's local couch coop for now, [we're] looking into adding online at a later date."

Brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer co-founded StudioMDHR.

"Cuphead" is a run-and-gun game that features some role-playing elements. Its players are presented with the challenge of defeating every enemy boss along the way while repaying the characters' debt to the devil.