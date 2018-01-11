Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Happy Kiss! Official Site Key visual art for the newly announced Japanese slice of life anime series, “Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Happy Kiss! (Cute High Earth Defense Club Happy Kiss!),” which is part of the “Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu (Cute High Earth Defense Club)” franchise.

A fourth title in the Japanese magical boy anime franchise, "Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu (Cute High Earth Defense Club)," has been announced.

The announcement was made via an official website, which has also released a teaser visual along with a logo. The upcoming anime series will be titled, "Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Happy Kiss! (Cute High Earth Defense Club Happy Kiss!)," and will be the fourth installment in the series. It follows "Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu LOVE! (Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE!)," which aired in 2015; the sequel anime, "Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu LOVE! LOVE! (Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE!)" that aired in 2016; and the original video animation (OVA), "Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! (Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! LOVE!)" released in 2017.

The OVA has previously been announced as the series' concluding chapter. True enough, it seems that the upcoming fourth installment will be featuring a new group of magical boys, as shown in the recently released key visual art.

In the image, five new handsome boys are shown, wearing the same school uniforms along with similar-looking magical bracelets as the main characters in the previous installments. Who could these boys be, and how are they related to Atsushi Kinugawa and the rest of the Earth Defense Club?

The image also came with some New Year's greeting comments from the series' original creator, Kurari Umadani, as well as from Shinji Takamatsu, who directed the first three installments and will be back to direct the fourth one. The Japanese animation studio, Studio Comet, will also be returning to produce "Happy Kiss!".

The series is set in the city of Binan in Japan, wherein Atsushi Kinugawa and En Yufuin are part of a high school club that did absolutely nothing. However, things quickly change when they encounter a pink beast known as Wombat at the Kurotamayu bathhouse. Wombat eventually bestows them; the bathhouse owner's son, Yumoto Hakone; and the two other members of the Earth Defense Club, Io Naruko and Ryu Zaou, with magical bracelets, along with the command to save the world with the power of love.

More information about the upcoming "Cute High Earth Defense Club Happy Kiss!" is expected to be released in the coming months.