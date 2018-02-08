'Cute High Earth Defense Club Happy Kiss!' Latest News: Staff List and Character Details Revealed

Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Happy Kiss! Official Site Key visual art for the newly announced Japanese slice of life anime series, “Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Happy Kiss! (Cute High Earth Defense Club Happy Kiss!),” which is part of the “Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu (Cute High Earth Defense Club)” franchise.

The official cast and crew list has been revealed for the upcoming Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Happy Kiss! (Cute High Earth Defense Club Happy Kiss!)."

The series will be the fourth installment in the 2015 television magical boy anime series created by Kurari Umatani under the production of Diomedéa. It will feature five new magical boys wearing the same school uniforms and similar-looking magical bracelets as the main characters in the previous installments.

One of these boys is Kyoutarou Shuzenji, who will be voiced by Naoyuki Shimotsuru. He is described as a second-year student at Binan High School, who does not put feelings into anything but also likes taking baths. He's only going to Binan High is because it's the closest school to his place.

Ryouma Kirishima, whose voice will be provided by Ryouga Komtata, is another second-year student at the same school. Although he may seem like a stable person, he has a tendency to be a pushover. And it is his inability to say "no" that lands him in the mysterious Earth Defense Club in the first place.

On the other hand, Nanao Wakura, who will be voiced by Takahide Ishii, is a third-year student at the same school and is the current president of the Earth Defense Club. He is the kind of guy who is always smiling, making it impossible for anyone to say no to him.

Taishi Manza, who will be voiced by Rikuya Yasuda, is a first-year who has a tendency to talk incessantly and has thus been dubbed as a walking dictionary. Ichiro Dougo, whose voice will be provided by Shouta Hayama, is a first-year student like Manza, who is a reckless hot-head who puts his all into anything he does. He may not be as smart as his fellow freshman, but he makes up for this with his decisive personality.

Studio comet is animating the series under the direction of Shinji Takamatsu, who will also be in charge of series composition and sound direction. Chizuru Miyawaki will be handling the character designs, with Tomoko Miyakawa adapting these designs for animation. Kurari Umadani is credited for the original work.

"Cute High Earth Defense Club Happy Kiss!" is expected to premiere sometime in April. Information on the official broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.