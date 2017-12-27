'Cutie Honey Universe' Anime News: First Shonen Manga Heroine Gets New Modernized Look in 2018

Cutie Honey Universe Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-comedy anime series, “Cutie Honey Universe,” based on the popular shonen manga series written and illustrated by Go Nagai.

A new "Cutie Honey" anime adaptation has been announced for a 2018 release.

The anime adaptation will be produced by Japanese anime studio, Production Reed, and directed by Akitoshi Yokoyama. The series composition will be done by Natsuko Takahashi, while Syuchi Iseki, who serves as chief animation director, will also be handling the character designs. It aims to remake the old classic by incorporating more current and modernized concepts into it and adapting the theme, "Kakko Kawaii Onnanoko (Cool and Cute Girl).

The series, which debuted on the "Weekly Shonen Champions" magazine in 1973, was written by manga artist, Go Nagai, who is also known for his other popular works, "Mazinger" and "Devilman." It is reportedly being released as part of Nagai's 50th anniversary project, which also includes the 2017 mecha anime movie, "Mazinger Z Infinity," and the upcoming 2018 Netflix anime series, "Devilman Crybaby."

The manga series tells the story of a girl named Honey Kisaragi, who transforms into a magical heroine named Cutie Honey to fight against a variety of villainous characters who threaten her and her world. She is considered to be the first female character to take on the role of a protagonist in a shonen manga series.

Honey has previously been adapted into a variety of other media that included an anime series that was aired around the same time that the manga series was running. There have also been short anime series, as well as original video animations released in the 1990s and 200s.

The series has also inspired a live-action film simply titled "Cutie Honey" in 2004, which starred popular Japanese model Eriko Sato in the role of Honey. It was followed by a live-action television remake titled "Cutie Honey The Live" in 2007, wherein Japanese gravure idol Mikie Hara was cast as Honey.

In 2016, another live-action adaptation titled "Cutie Honey: Tears" was created, starring Japanese model-actress Mariya Nishiuchi as Honey.

"Cutie HHoneyUniverse" is scheduled to be released sometime in 2018. More information will be posted on the series' official site as they become available.