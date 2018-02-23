'Cutie Honey Universe' Latest News: Maaya Sakamoto to Provide the Voice of Honey Kisaragi

Cutie Honey Universe Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-comedy anime series, “Cutie Honey Universe,” based on the popular shonen manga series written and illustrated by Go Nagai.

More details have been released about the upcoming Japanese action comedy anime series, "Cutie Honey Universe."

The series has previously been announced to be part of the commemorative project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original manga creator Go Nagai. Nagai worked on the first "Cutie Honey" manga series and its many sequels and spinoffs from 1973 to 1974, then again from 1992 to 1993 and 2001 to 2006.

Since then, the series has been adapted into various media forms including two anime television series, two original video animation (OVA) series, and two live-action adaptations.

The upcoming 2018 addition to this long-running franchise will reportedly star Maaya Sakamoto voicing the series protagonist Honey Kisaragi, a.k.a. Cutie Honey. She will be joined by Maaya Uchida, Tomoyo Kurosawa, Yukari Tamura, Kana Hanazawa, and Suzuko Mimori. They will be providing the voices for the other Honeys that include the biker Hurricane Honey, the singer Misty Honey, the stewardess Idol Honey, the photographer Flash Honey, and the model Fancy Honey.

A 60-second promotional video has been released earlier this month featuring the character designs for the aforementioned Honeys. The series will be animated by the Japanese animation studio Production Reed under the direction of Akitoshi Yokoyama. Natsuko Takahashi is in charge of the series composition, while Syuichi Iseki is handling the character designs, as well as serving as chief animation director for the series.

YouTube/アニメ 『Cutie Honey Universe』

The theme song will be performed by the Japanese idol unite AŌP.

The original series tells the story of Honey, an android girl created by Dr. Kisaragi, who becomes a superheroine after Dr. Kisaragi's death in the hands of a mysterious crime organization known as Panther Claw.

Details on what the upcoming series will be about are yet to be announced.

"Cutie Honey Universe" is scheduled to be released sometime in April. Information on the official broadcast dates and online resources can be found in the series official site at a later date.