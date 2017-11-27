Cyber Monday 2017 News: Find Some of the Best Deals From Amazon and Other Retailers

(Photo: Reuters/Noah Berger) Workers process incoming items at an Amazon Fulfillment Center on Cyber Monday in Tracy, California, November 28, 2016.

Cyber Monday is known as the next big shopping day after Black Friday.

However, one of the reasons why this retail event was named as such is because most of the discounted deals can now be found on Amazon and other online sites.

Amazon has already listed down several of their electronics that have had huge discounts applied on their regular prices. For example, the latest version of the Echo Dot is currently on sale for only $29.99, instead of $49.99. Other Alexa-powered products such as the Amazon Tap bluetooth speaker and 2nd-generation Amazon Echo are also on sale. Both are priced $79.99 after discounts of $50 and $20 were applied respectively. The Echo Show can also be purchased for only $179.99 ($50 off of its original price).

Meanwhile, Amazon's Fire TV Stick with an Alexa-powered remote controller is now being sold for only $24.99 after a 38 percent discount. The online retailer also offers a 500 GB Xbox One S system for only $189.

There will also be selected 4K High-Definition TVs on sale through Amazon this week. One of the offers now up on the online store is the latest model of the 55-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD and Smart TV. Amazon currently offers the product at $998 after taking $300 off of its original price.

On the other hand, other retailers with physical stores will also join the Cyber Monday sale. According to reports, Target will be selling some Apple products with great discounts, including the standard iPad model for $249.99 ($70 off) and iPad Pro 10.5-inch variant for $529.99 ($120 off). Electronic devices from other brands such as the Google Home Mini and Fitbit Charge 2 are also expected to be on sale for $29 (-$20) and $99.95 (-$50), respectively.

Apart from the mentioned Amazon sales, discounted products were also listed by other retailers online as soon as the clock struck midnight on the eve of Monday, Nov. 27.