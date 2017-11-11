Cyber Monday Guide 2017, Best Tech Deals: How To Get The Most Of The Year's Biggest Electronic Sale

REUTERS/Noah Berger Workers process outgoing shipments at an Amazon Fulfillment Center on Cyber Monday in Tracy, California, U.S. November 28, 2016.

It's finally November which means that the best tech deals of the year are finally here. With every retailer slashing prices like crazy, here are some tips to get the most of the year's biggest electronic sale.

Despite the heavy emphasis on Black Friday, expect excellent bargains on the likes of laptops, 4K TVs, consoles, and Amazon hardware to stick around on Monday. Additionally, some smaller retailers will take this opportunity to offer huge discounts on some products that may have been overlooked by shoppers during the weekend.

This means that DVDs, games, digital movies, and even multi-disc sets of TV shows will be available for low prices. So instead of buying a slew of games to go with that PlayStation 4 purchase, wait a few days to take home a few extra game titles.

With a heavy emphasis on big-ticket items like computers and appliances, clothes and shoes will likely be overlooked this Black Friday. This makes Monday the best time to get that new pair of Jordans for Christmas.

Cyber Monday 2017 is also the best time to take advantage of membership programs and loyalty cards so it's advisable to prepare these in advance. For those unwilling to pay for one, some retailers offer free trials which can be useful even if only a short while.

Credit cards and store credit often offer bonus incentives or rewards for shopping at select storefronts. For example, Amazon's rewards card not only offers 3 percent back on Amazon.com purchases but also delivers a bonus $50 gift card on approval.

To summarize, Black Friday should be reserved for big-ticket items only as these are expected to be picked up quickly by other shoppers. With marketers always keen on extending shopping days, Cyber Monday 2017 is always the best time to pick up some extra knick-knacks.