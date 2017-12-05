'Cyberpunk 2077' News: A Release Date Announcement Is Not Expected To Be Made For a While

Cyberpunk 2077 official website The wait for 'Cyberpunk 2077' will last for a while

"Cyberpunk 2077" is inching into the territory occupied by only the most coveted of games, and with good reason.

Over the years, the folks at CD Projekt Red have developed a reputation for delivering quality offerings, with the "Witcher 3" in particular standing out as a true testament to the talent of the developers in the studio.

Considering their track record, it is only understandable that more than a few gamers are already getting excited over the idea of a new IP coming from CD Projekt Red.

Fans may want to pace themselves, however, as it may take quite some time before this new game is ready for consumption.

Spotted recently by GamingBolt, CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński took some time out to chat with Polish website Puls Biznesu about the aforementioned futuristic title.

One of the more notable revelations from that interview is the studio's current timeline for the game.

According to a translation provided by GamingBolt, Kiciński shared that the release date for "Cyberpunk 2077" is not coming this year or even in 2018. If things go as expected, it seems like the earliest possible time for when fans might learn about when the game will be coming out is 2019.

Again, it is just the release date announcement that could come out as soon as 2019, which means the game not being made available until 2020 and beyond is possible.

That is quite a long wait for a game, though developers have assured fans who are starting to get worried that things are "progressing as planned" and that they are simply opting to take their time to ensure matters are handled properly.

Developers also stated that "in this case, silence is the cost of making a great game," so fans are also going to have to wait for new details as well.

"Cyberpunk 2077" appears to be far from ready, but still, fan expectations remain high, and hopefully for the developers and the gamers, this title will be able to live up to the hype.