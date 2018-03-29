'Cyberpunk 2077' News: Additional Details About How Game Will Handle Microtransactions Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 official website No exact release date is currently known for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

The developers at CD Projekt Red have amassed plenty of goodwill among gamers by providing a content-filled masterpiece in the form of "The Witcher 3," and now, they are hoping to replicate their success and perhaps even surpass what they have already accomplished with "Cyberpunk 2077."

Currently, the game has not been detailed enough for prospective players to really get a good grasp on what it will be aiming to do, but the developers have noted that it is going to avoid doing something that has doomed some high-profile titles released in the past few months.

Speaking during a previous financial briefing, CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński talked about the single-player component of the game. According to Kiciński, they are going to provide an "immense" single player offering to players, and there will also be no microtransactions attached to it, Gamespot reported.

Microtransactions have consistently drawn the ire of gamers all over the world and disapproval of them really reached a fever pitch last year.

The folks at CD Projekt Red have likely seen just how negatively fans have reacted to the implementation of microtransactions, and that is probably one of the reasons why Kiciński got in front of this matter and stated even at this early point that they are not going to include those in the single-player component of "Cyberpunk 2077."

Now, what will be interesting to see is if a potential multiplayer mode for the game will also be exempt from microtransactions.

Kiciński did not confirm if the game would arrive with a multiplayer included, but then again, he also did not rule out the possibility of a mode like that being offered, so things are still very much up in the air at this point.

Should "Cyberpunk 2077" end up having a multiplayer mode, it wouldn't really be out of the ordinary for that specific component of the game to support microtransactions.

Multiplayer titles having microtransactions of some kind is commonplace these days, and as long as they are linked purely to cosmetic items, gamers have displayed a tolerance for them. It's the pay-to-win model for microtransactions that have really rubbed many players the wrong way.

For now, fans are just going to have to sit back and wait for the developers at CD Projekt Red to share more about their upcoming game. The good news for them is that the developers are expected to be present at E3 this year, so new details may be provided then.

One more thing worth noting about this game is that its release window may already be known.

Per a recent report from VG 247, a management board report released previously by CD Projekt Red noted that the game is expected to arrive sometime between 2017 and 2021. It's not the narrowest of release windows, but it still provides a hint that the developers are aware of how much work they still need to put into the game.

At the very least, fans now have a year to keep in mind as it relates to when they will finally be able to experience "Cyberpunk 2077" for themselves.