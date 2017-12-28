'Cyberpunk 2077' News: CD Projekt Red Setting Sales Expectations High for Their Upcoming Game

Cyberpunk 2077 official website No release date is currently known for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Even if no other game comes out from CD Projekt Red from this point forward, the Polish game studio will always be known for developing the masterpiece that is "The Witcher 3." But the developers themselves are apparently not one to rest on their laurels, and they are aiming for even bigger things with their next offering known as "Cyberpunk 2077."

Speaking not too long ago to Puls Biznesu, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński talked about their expectations for the upcoming game from a sales standpoint.

According to a translation of Kiciński's comments provided by GamingBolt, the CEO believes that the currently in-development role-playing game features even better sales potential than the massive hit that is "The Witcher 3," and that is truly saying something.

Perhaps Kiciński is banking on the studio's increased public profile helping the new game's sales numbers. But even so, that is a high bar to clear.

Kiciński and the rest of the developers at CD Projekt Red are not backing away from the challenge of following up a great game, however, and they are investing even more into their next title becoming a bigger hit. During that aforementioned interview, Kiciński revealed that they were expecting the total cost of making "Cyberpunk 2077" to exceed the amount of money it took to create "The Witcher 3"

If nothing else, the developers are making it known that they are very confident that the next game they will release can deliver the goods just as their most recent hit did, and that should instill at least a bit more confidence in fans who may be starting to get worried about the game still appearing far from ready.

Still, fans will probably feel a lot better if they could learn something more substantial about "Cyberpunk 2077," and hopefully for them, the new year will bring more significant revelations.