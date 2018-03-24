Cyberpunk 2077 official website No release date is currently known for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

"Cyberpunk 2077" has been talked about so sparingly for so long that even a one-word tweet from the developers can spark excitement among fans.

The good news for the fans waiting patiently for this game is that the developers did finally talk a bit more about it recently.

CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński dropped some very interesting hints about the game during a recent financial briefing, Gamingbolt reported.

At one point during that briefing, Kiciński was asked to comment on a recent rumor hinting that the game could end up being released on current and next-gen consoles. In response, Kiciński noted that all he can do at this point in time is to speculate because there have been no new consoles announced yet.

Still, Kiciński did indicate that the game could work well with next-gen platforms, hinting that they have technology capable of working with "very powerful hardware."

Also during that briefing, Kiciński was asked if they have plans for the Nintendo Switch.

According to Kiciński, the focus of the studio right now is on developing for more powerful consoles and the PC with their major projects. Kiciński also shared that they don't have any projects for the Switch that are being worked on currently, although he did not rule out the possibility of developing for that platform in the future.

If "Cyberpunk 2077" is going to end up being released for the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as the next-gen counterparts of those consoles, then that makes it harder to imagine that the Switch will get the game as well.

It seems like the developers are utilizing some high-end tech to develop their next main offering, and it's possible that once it's finished, the Switch will simply not be able to handle it properly.

Aside from platforms, Kiciński also provided some hints regarding what kinds of gameplay experiences the upcoming game will be able to offer.

The studio president confirmed that players will be able to create their own characters, and also choose from a variety of classes, DualShockers reported.

Players may then be able to use the character they have created and check out the game's single-player offering that is expected to be on the substantial side.

It's still unclear at this point if the developers are going to include some kind of multiplayer component in the game, though it's telling that Kiciński did not dismiss that possibility.

One more vital piece of information Kiciński shared during his eventful financial briefing is that the game will have a presence at this year's E3, though he stopped short of revealing if there will be a trailer shown or how long they will talk about it.

It's been a long time since the game was first announced, and fans are already eager to learn more about it.

Fans and developers alike have big expectations for "Cyberpunk 2077" and everyone with a vested interest in it will be able to see if it has the potential to live up to those once this year's E3 gets underway.