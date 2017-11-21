'Cyberpunk 2077' News: Development Not Plagued With Issues, Says CD Projekt Red CEO

Cyberpunk 2077 official website No release date is currently known for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Because the upcoming game known as "Cyberpunk 2077" has yet to be detailed at length by its developers, it was perhaps inevitable that fans would grow concerned about it.

Developers are urging fans not to let their worries take over, however, with CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński recently sharing that things are going well.

While speaking recently to Puls Biznesu, Kiciński revealed that the development of the game was progressing as expected. According to a translation provided by GamingBolt, he also indicated that contrary to some of the rumors that came out previously, the development of the game has not been slowed down by numerous issues.

Also during that interview, Kiciński talked about how much they have already invested in the upcoming game.

According to Kiciński, the overall cost of creating "Cyberpunk 2077" is expected to exceed the total amount that they spent on "The Witcher 3." The CEO also expressed that they were aiming to be more ambitious with this next offering as they see it to have greater sales potential.

Unfortunately, while Kiciński did provide some assurance that work on the game is going smoothly, the CEO did not provide any new details that could give fans a better idea of what to expect.

This is nothing new. A statement released by the studio last month also assured fans that the development of the game was coming along as expected, though it similarly lacked any new details. It was also mentioned by developers that "silence is the cost of making a great game."

Going back to that Puls Biznesu interview, Kiciński was also asked if they already had a release date in mind for the game. He declined to provide a specific answer to that question, however, and indicated that their focus right now was on making the game as good as it can possibly be.

More news about "Cyberpunk 2077" should be made available soon.