'Cyberpunk 2077' News: Devs Have High Expectations for Upcoming Game, Will Introduce 'Online Element'

Cyberpunk 2077 official website 'Cyberpunk 2077' is going to include some kind of 'online element'

"Cyberpunk 2077" is the next game coming from Polish developer CD Projekt Red. And while it remains largely shrouded in mystery at the moment, the developers have made it clear that they have high expectations for this title.

Spotted by TechRaptor, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński talked a little bit about the game during an interview with the website Strefa Inwestorow.

First off, Kiciński was asked about how the upcoming game could be better than "The Witcher 3." In response, he shared that they were looking to improve in every way because that was something they always wanted to do whenever they worked on a new game.

Kiciński also revealed that they were going to "experiment in new fields" and venture into areas they were unable to delve into in their most recent offering.

In terms of financial goals, Kiciński mentioned that they were aiming to surpass the success of "The Witcher 3." Doing so would be no small feat considering how well-received by fans and critics alike "The Witcher 3" was, though that goodwill could help get more people interested in "Cyberpunk 2077."

To achieve those lofty goals, the developers are investing heavily in the upcoming game. They are also introducing something that could help turn the title into a real money-maker.

Kiciński acknowledged that it would be difficult to meet those goals they have if the game did not include an online component. The CEO then confirmed that there will indeed be an "online element" included in "Cyberpunk," though he stopped well short of hinting at what kind of feature would be implemented.

It certainly sounds like the folks at CD Projekt Red are going all-in with their next game, and considering their track record, fans have a reason to be excited.

Fans may also have to wait a while before they are given a really good idea of what "Cyberpunk 2077" will hold as there is no release date or even just a release year currently attached to the game.