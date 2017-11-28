'Cyberpunk 2077' News: Devs Hint at Vehicles and Weapons To Be Featured

Cyberpunk 2077 official website No release date is currently known for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

As its name already implies, "Cyberpunk 2077" is going heavy on the sci-fi and futuristic goodness, and the folks at CD Projekt Red are already looking for more people who can help achieve their vision for the upcoming game.

Job listings recently posted by the studio have hinted at what they are looking for in potential hires and are also offering sneak previews at some of the assets that may be included in their latest offering.

One job listing posted by the studio is calling for a Vehicle Artist. The person who lands this job will be tasked with "modeling incredibly complex vehicles, planes, bikes, robots and mechanics which will then appear in the dark streets of Night City."

These are not going to be ordinary vehicles like the ones people can see on the road on a daily basis, however. A very brief video that accompanied the job listing showed what a police car may end up looking like inside "Cyberpunk 2077." In all likelihood, there will be more cars designed in a similar fashion to that one that will end up in the game.

What is really intriguing though are the hints about the robots and "mechanics which will then appear in the dark streets of Night City." It is harder to imagine how those will turn out, so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for those.

A little while back, CD Projekt Red also posted a listing for a Weapon Artist that is similarly accompanied with a brief video. The weapons featured in the video were also designed kind of differently, so those may have functions that have not been shown off yet.

Unfortunately, the really specific details about the "Cyberpunk 2077" are still lacking at this point, though the developers have assured fans that the game is still making steady progress.