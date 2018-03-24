'Cyberpunk 2077' Release Date, Rumors: Game Might Take a Page From 'Cyberpunk 2020's' Rulebook

CD Projekt Red A promotional image from "Cyberpunk 2077"

One of the latest revelations about "Cyberpunk 2077" has many fans hoping about the possibility of an interesting feature entrenched deep in the canon to be added in the game.

A Reddit user directed fans to the official rulebook of "Cyberpunk 2020" containing details about the art of "bodysculpting," which is defined as the process of drastically changing the appearance of a character using technology.

The page from the book in question shared by the Redditor detailed that bodysculpting involves overall bodywork, which means that players can ultimately make their characters look like celebrities or "increase attractiveness" by redesigning their body, seeing that in "Cyberpunk," one is either "really ugly or very good-looking."

With this, players can also opt for some "exotic fashion" characterized by "alien or inhuman" elements. This can be done by adding animal features to that of a human face, such as whiskers or muzzles. They can also add a tail, hooves or claws, and go so far as to alter the structure of one's skin, so as to grow scales, patterned fur, or "exotic" skin colors.

The possibility that bodysculpting offers has many hoping that it will be featured in "Cyberpunk 2077" so that gamers can change the way their characters look every now and then, instead of just sticking to one appearance they can only customize via the clothes and hairstyle.

It looks like this bodysculpting feature will not be a tall order for "Cyberpunk 2077" anyway. CD Projekt Red president and joint-CEO Adam Kiciński pointed out in a recent financial event that the new "Cyberpunk" installment is built to make even the most out of next-generation consoles.

"Technology-wise, Cyberpunk is very advanced. Our technology is ready to interface with future generations. The game is developed in such a way that it can use future, very powerful equipment but I cannot tell you more beyond that today as no future generation of console has been announced," he said via GameSpot.

Because of the sheer size of "Cyberpunk 2077" and the upcoming titles the studio has in the works, a release on the Nintendo Switch is currently not planned.

Unfortunately, there won't be so much to expect as far as multiplayer goes. Kiciński says that the game focuses on single-player experience barring a few multiplayer modes and elements they are yet to fully detail.

"Cyberpunk 2077" will rely heavily on the story, and the speculation is that the integration of multiplayer will be in the same vein as that of "Assassin's Creed," which come in the form of timed events where players are tasked to kill a boss or find a killer.

More details about "Cyberpunk 2077" are expected to be revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2018 this June.

While CD Projekt Red did not make the announcement, fans over at Reddit believe that the studio hinted it by staging a supposed glitch while they were being asked about the chances of "Cyberpunk 2077" appearing at the convention. This moment is captured in a screenshot provided by a Redditor.