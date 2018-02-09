'Cyberpunk 2077' Rumors: An E3 Appearance Now Seems Very Likely

Trailer and closed doors demo for the game may be provided at E3, according to an earlier rumor

The Electronic Entertainment Expo is the gaming industry's biggest annual event, and this year's edition is again expected to deliver a heaping helping of big announcements and spectacular trailers. Some of those announcements and one of those trailers could even be related to "Cyberpunk 2077."

To this point, there is not a lot currently known about the aforementioned game, with the developers at CD Projekt Red opting to largely remain silent on the work going into this title.

That may change later this year, however.

Spotted recently by Game Rant, CD Projekt Red is currently listed as one of the participating companies who will be present at E3.

Now, it is worth noting that it is still unclear exactly what the developers will do at the event, but it is hard to imagine them not talking at all about "Cyberpunk 2077" while they are there.

Fans have been excited about this game ever since it was first announced way back in May of 2012, and the hype only continued to build after the developers managed to deliver excellent gaming experiences via "The Witcher 3" and its expansion packs.

So what could the developers reveal about the game if they are indeed going to talk about it at E3?

An earlier article from GRYOnline hinted at what CD Projekt could share at E3. ResetEra member "Luxorek" translated some of the interesting details included in that article, and it revealed that the development studio was expected to show off a new trailer for the game during that event.

On top of that, the article also noted that a playable demo of the game may be presented to some journalists at the event.

Again, developers have yet to announce their plans for E3, but the mere confirmation that they will be there has already generated plenty of excitement.

More news about "Cyberpunk 2077" should be made available in the near future.