Cyberpunk 2077 official website No release date is currently known for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Developers are still not going deep into the mechanics and features of "Cyberpunk 2077," but they have been talking more about it at the very least.

Some of the developers again took time to discuss the game while appearing at the Pareto Securities Gaming Seminar.

To be more specific, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński and Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz were on hand to present a few slides that contained some information about the upcoming game.

An article from GamingBolt featured one of the slides shown during that presentation, and what was interesting about it was that it could be hinting at which platforms the game may eventually be released on.

According to the slide, the game will feature "rich, true-to-life visuals built on current and next generation technology."

The question now is what were the developers referring to when they mentioned that the game was also being built on "next generation technology."

Could they just be hinting that the game will be able to take full advantage of more advanced pieces of equipment that will be released for PCs in the future, or could the developers be teasing that they were also creating this game with the next-gen consoles coming from Microsoft and Sony in mind?

Unfortunately, clear answers to those questions remain unavailable at this point in time, but it would not really be that surprising if "Cyberpunk 2077" ends up crossing over console generations.

The developers are clearly taking their time with this project, and it is possible that by the time it is ready to be launched, Microsoft and Sony will also be ready to release their new consoles as well.

For now, all fans can do is speculate. But later this year, they should be able to learn more about "Cyberpunk 2077," especially with CD Projekt Red listed as one of the companies that will be participating at E3 this year.