Cyberpunk 2077 official website No release date is currently known for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

The wait for "Cyberpunk 2077" has been going on for quite a while now, though there are currently rumors hinting that fans may soon be rewarded for their patience.

Developers have already started to talk a little bit more about the game in recent months, but the truly substantial revelations are still lacking at this point.

There is some potentially good news on that front, however, as a recent rumor is hinting that the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo could feature something big related to this CD Projekt Red offering.

Spotted recently by ResetEra member "Luxorek," an article from the Polish website GRYOnline hinted at CD Projekt Red's potential plans for E3.

The website cited two different sources who mentioned that the game would be shown off during the event, possibly via a trailer. The trailer is expected to provide the first, substantial look at the game.

Beyond the possible debut of a new trailer showing off "Cyberpunk 2077," certain people at the event may be able to get an even closer look at it.

The report also mentioned that a playable demo would be provided behind closed doors to certain people in attendance. A video featuring the demo being played could even go online afterward.

It really would not be at all surprising if the aforementioned game was indeed present at E3. It is the industry's biggest event and many of gaming's heavy hitters have used it to launch their upcoming projects.

Thanks in part to the success of "The Witcher 3," gamers all over the world have become more excited to see what the developers at CD Projekt Red are working on. If the developers confirm that they will be at E3, many people will likely be tuning in to see what they are going to present.

At this point in time, CD Projekt Red's next game is still largely unknown, but by the time E3 rolls around, fans may finally get a better idea of what they are in for.

More news about "Cyberpunk 2077" should be made available in the near future.