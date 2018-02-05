Da Vinci Biopic Update, News: Scriptwriter Named; Film to Delve into Genius' Life as a Gay Man?

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Leonardo DiCaprio

Recent reports have revealed that "James Bond" writer John Logan will pen the script for the highly-anticipated Leonardo Da Vinci biopic.

Logan penned the two most recent "James Bond" films starring Daniel Craig, "Skyfall" and Spectre." He also recently scripted the movie adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Coriolanus." His other credits include "Any Given Sunday" and "The Aviator" although he is best known for his co-writing work in "Gladiator," for which he received an Academy Award nomination.

The news about Logan getting the Da Vinci biopic has many excited but also curious about how it would turn out. The script will be based on the biography of the Renaissance artist by Walter Isaacson.

Upon the announcement, "Star Trek: Discovery" star Anthony Rapp took to Twitter to wonder what Logan's adaptation would look like, and if Da Vinci will be depicted as a gay man.

In addition to being a three-time Oscar-nominated writer, Logan himself is an openly gay man, and he has tackled homosexuality in a lot of his work. This has many fans confident of what he can put out for the biopic.

An entertainment technology consultant who worked with him adds that Logan does a lot of research for his writing, having watched him do it.

Isaacson's Da Vinci biography painted the creative genius as a gay man, writing about his "far greater fascination for the male body than female" and how he was not ashamed but actually "amused" by his sexual desires. However, Da Vinci faced public accusations of sodomy, where those accused of it are convicted or sentenced to prison, exile, and even death.

The author wrote, "Leonardo was romantically and sexually attracted to men and, unlike Michelangelo, seemed to be just fine with that. He made no effort either to hide or proclaim it, but it probably contributed to his sense of being unconventional, someone who wasn't geared to be part of a family procession of notaries...Leonardo was never known to have had a relationship with a woman, and he occasionally recorded his distaste for the idea of heterosexual copulation."

Isaacson's biography, which was based on the pages of Da Vinci's notebooks, also explored the polymath's many passions that also included geology and weaponry, as well as his inspiring curiosity and imagination.

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to play the role of Da Vinci in the biopic. The actor, who will also star in a Quentin Tarantino film inspired by the Charles Manson murders, was named after the artist.