DACA Deadline News: 'Dreamers' Deferred Despite Arrival of March 5

The deadline for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, one of the policies that U.S. President Donald Trump has been fighting so hard against, has officially arrived as of March 5. This has led numerous concerned Americans to question what this means for the country and its numerous undocumented immigrants.

According to reports, there has been no concrete action done by congress regarding DACA, despite President Trump's threat to scrap the program entirely once the deadline arrives. It is also important to mention that March 5 is the day when immigrants may renew their deferred action for two years once more.

In effect, the "Dreamers" will still be legally able to stay in the U.S. for another two years despite President Trump's threat to "revisit" the issue by the aforementioned deadline. The DACA program, as of this period, is not open to new applicants.

It appears that President Trump has not delivered on his promise to end the DACA program since congress was not able to come up with its legalization. This has technically allowed federal judges to permit the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to renew DACA permits for applicants after the Trump Administration failed to provide sound reasons as to why the program needs to be ended. This occurred back in January.

As of now, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of qualified DACA applicants are safe from getting deported. It is estimated that in January, more than 680,000 have successfully applied for the DACA program — most of which are from Mexico.

Back on Sept. 5, 2017, President Trump ordered congress to find a way to "legalize" the program. President Trump gave congress exactly six months, or else he will "revisit the issue." The DACA program was first introduced back in 2012 during the Obama administration, and was meant to protect the rights of children of undocumented immigrants.