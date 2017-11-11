'Daddy's Home 2' Review: The Sequel That Was Both Slapstick Comedy and Family Drama

Facebook/DaddysHomeMovie Promotional picture for "Daddy's Home 2."

Directed by Sean Anders, "Daddy's Home 2" is a sequel that has got its fans eagerly anticipating for its release. Considering that it landed in theaters on Nov. 10, some critics have already got a weigh in on the film. Here is everything to know about how well "Daddy's Home 2" fared in the box office.

In a review by IndieWire, "Daddy's Home 2" is, for the most part, comfortable. It picks up where it left off in the first installment, and at the very least, it got the family drama part of the plot right. By the end of the film, the comedy has broken in on the fourth wall. This was for the purpose of letting the viewers know that the film was meant to be a comfortable watch, and as such, quality was not really taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, Variety would agree with that statement. "Daddy's Home 2" left the impression that there might be hilarity in difficult times, but it does not stand out in the comedy or drama department. The former was more slapstick than anything, while the latter might be the best reason to watch the sequel. Regardless, Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson, and Mark Wahlberg provide a once-in-a-while laugh that should be enough to bring in the holiday cheer while simultaneously tackling the complicated family dynamics that they found themselves in as an aftermath of the first installment.

Overall, critics are in general agreement that "Daddy's Home 2" is a sequel that represents the power of slapstick comedy and well-portrayed family drama. Unfortunately, it falls short in that it has one too many protagonists and in how it decided to be a mix of one genre after another. "Daddy's Home 2" is now available in theaters. It was produced by Will Ferrell and distributed by Paramount Pictures.