Dagashi Kashi Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese comedy anime series, “Dagashi Kashi,” which will be returning for a second season in 2018.

Additional information about the upcoming sophomore season of the Japanese comedy, slice-of-life anime series, "Dagashi Kashi," has revealed an additional, cast as well as an official ending theme performer.

Tomokazu Sugita, who is best known for being the voice of Gintoki Sakata in the comedy anime series, "Gintama," will reportedly be joining the cast of the upcoming season as a character named Beni Yutaka. This latest update was officially announced in an upcoming issue of the manga magazine, "Weekly Shounen Sunday," where the source manga by Kotoyama made its debut in June 2014.

Additionally, the official Twitter account for the series has also just announced that the seven-member idol group, Hachimitsu Rocket, is set to perform the second season's ending theme song, titled "Okashi na Watashi to Hachimitsu no Kimi (The Candied Me and the Honeyed You)." Both the group's first and second singles, which include the ending theme, will be released next year on March 7.

On the other hand, the opening theme titled "Oh My Sugar Feeling!!" will reportedly be performed Ayana Taketatsu, who also does the voice of Hotaru and has previously performed the first season's ending theme.

"Dagashi Kashi" season 2 will be directed by Satoshi Kuwabara for Tezuka Productions. He will be replacing Shigehito Takayanagi who directed and took care of series composition for the first season. The previous studio, Feel, will now be credited for setting cooperation.

Moreover, the series composition for the upcoming season will be done by Mayumi Morita, with Michiko Yokote writing the scripts, and Kanetoshi Kamimoto working on the character designs. Returning staff include Satoshi Motoyama for sound direction, and Nobuaki Nobusawa and Tomohata Ohsumi for music composition.

The series tells the story of a sweet shop in the countryside called, Shikada Dagashi, which has been run by nine generations of the Shikada family. Kokonatsu Shikada is an aspiring manga artist who refuses to inherit the family business despite his father's request.

But everything changes when the equally determined Hotaru Shidare comes to town with the goal of persuading Kokonatsu's father to go back to work for her family's sweets manufacturing company, Shidare Corporation. The older Shikada has made a deal with Hotaru that if the latter manages to make Kokonatsu change his mind about inheriting the shop, he will gladly go with her.

"Dagashi Kashi" season 2 premieres in January 2018 on TBS and BS-TBS.