Dagashi Kashi Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the short-form Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, “Dagashi Kashi,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kotoyama.

A brand new season has begun, and Kokonotsu, the Endo Twins, as well as the viewers, can expect to learn more about Japanese sweets and snacks on the second season of the short-form comedy anime series, "Dagashi Kashi."

The first episode of the new season opened with a view of the Shikada Snacks Shop in disrepair after Kokonotsu's YouTuber father, You, ran off and left everything to his son's care.

While Kokonotsu may still be just as reluctant as before to take over the family's snacks shop, little by little, it seems that Hotaru's efforts may indeed be paying off as Kokonotsu starts to take a deeper interest in the various types of snacks and their humble — and often inspiring — origins. Could this be the season when Kokonotsu finally agrees to succeed his father at the Shikada Snacks Shop?

Nothing's written in stone just yet, but it seems that Hotaru will continue to persevere to convince Kokonotsu of the value of snacks and the importance of having him continue that legacy in their small town through their family-owned snacks shop.

The season premiere featured a tonkatsu-style snack called the Big Katsu, together with an easy to cook Pepperoncino that can both be a pasta and a ramen snack, depending on the amount of soup powder added to the noodles.

The Big Katsu brought out Kokonotsu's growing interest in snacks, much to Hotaru's excitement. The Pepperoncino, on the other hand, proved that it was possible to enjoy Italian fine dining in the comfort of one's home. In both instances, Hotaru pointed out that tonkatsu and pasta are both styles of cooking that could be carried over to seemingly unusual bases, like fish and instant noodles.

The preview for the next episode, titled "Baseball Board Game Gum, Pop Pop Boat, and...," teases two more types of snacks that can bring out more of Kokonotsu's growing interest, and it may also feature a rather intimate encounter between Hotaru and Saya over snacks and a hot bath.

"Dagashi Kashi" season 2 airs on Thursdays late night at 2:28 a.m. JST on TBS and on Fridays at 11:30 p.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription, starting on Monday, Jan. 29.

Additionally, this season, just like the first one, will consist of 12 episodes, according to the Anime News Network.