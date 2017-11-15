Daimler Jouley All-Electric School Bus Coming to the US in 2019

Daimler A promotional image for Daimler's all-electric school bus.

With electrification the next big thing in the automotive industry, Daimler has announced plans to produce an all-electric school bus that will arrive in the United States sometime in 2019.

According to the German automaker, the Saf-T Liner C2 Electric Bus, also known as Jouley, will have a passenger capacity of up to 81 school children.

Compared to traditional diesel school buses, the electric bus will be powered by a 160-kWh battery that will provide around 99 miles of driving range. Daimler also noted that additional battery packs will be available, which would then translate to a higher all-electric driving range.

Jouley will be produced by Thomas Built Buses, a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America. The bus manufacturer, known for its iconic yellow school buses, will draw upon the electric technology resources of its parent company for the development of Jouley.

Thomas Built Buses' first-generation electric bus will be a safe, reliable and quiet vehicle for shuttling kids to and from school. Because noise pollution is minimized, the driver will be able to better monitor whatever is happening inside the bus.

Jouley is also emissions-free and fossil fuel-free so bus operators will not only be able to save on operating and maintenance costs, they will also fulfill their part in saving the environment. Eliminating harmful emissions will especially be beneficial considering the young age of the passengers.

Performance-wise, on the other hand, there will be no notable differences between Jouley and the traditional school buses.

In terms of technical specifications, the electric school bus will be able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 45 seconds and attain a top speed of 65 mph. There is no need for a transmission or shifting and with regenerative braking, Jouley will be able to recharge its battery for later use. A full charge of the battery takes less than eight hours when using standard chargers.

Advanced software technologies also help monitor the electric school bus's performance, detect faulty systems and optimize battery economy.