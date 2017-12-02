Daisy Ridley to Leave 'Star Wars' Franchise After 'Episode IX'

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Although she will still be back as the go-getting, Force-wielding character in the final chapter of the current trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," the actress has revealed that she's done with the "Star Wars" franchise after "Episode IX."

As the release date of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" draws near, its cast and crew are being wheeled around publications to promote the upcoming film. Earlier this week, Ridley graced an interview to talk about her involvement in the "Star Wars" franchise and revealed that she would no longer return as Rey following "Star Wars: Episode IX," giving a straightforward "no" when asked whether she would like to play the character in the near future.

"For me, I didn't really know what I was signing on to. I hadn't read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, 'Awesome.' Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now," said Ridley.

The actress said that while she's excited to be part of "The Last Jedi" and the untitled "Episode IX," she feels that it would be best to round it out after the final film in the trilogy. She also said that she only signed on to three films, so in her head, she's only going to appear in three films.

Asked if she would be willing to be part of a far-flung future "Star Wars" film that would be directed by someone who's watching the current trilogy from the audience, Ridley said, "Who knows? I honestly feel like the world may end in the next 30 years, so if in 30 years we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells....then sure."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrives in theaters on Dec. 15.