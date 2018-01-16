Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Pack on the PDA in L.A.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Dakota Johnson is rumored to be dating Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Dakota Johnson's romance with Chris Martin continues to heat up.

The pair, who have been fueling romance rumors for months, recently packed on the PDA as they hit the beach in Los Angeles on Saturday. Johnson, 28, and Martin, 40, had their arms wrapped around each other as they walked along the shore all smiles.

The actress showed off her toned legs by sporting a sheer floral cover up while wearing a black swimsuit underneath. Martin, who had his arm on his new lady love's shoulder, opted for a long-sleeved top and swim trunks. Johnson also brought her dog, Zeppelin, along for the walk.

Just hours before their beach outing, Martin and Johnson were photographed having a dinner date at Soho House in Malibu, California. The duo grabbed food and drinks together and based on the images, they had a blast during their romantic outing.

"Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris' car," an eyewitness told PEOPLE. "They met up with friends and had a fun night. They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together."

Meanwhile, a different source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Martin and Johnson spend "most nights hanging out at his house and laying low." The insider also confirmed that she has already won the hearts of Martin's friends.

Martin was famously married to Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 until 2014. At the time, they announced they were "consciously uncoupling" before their divorce got finalized in July 2016.

Despite their split, Martin and Paltrow remain close and continue to co-parent their two kids — daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. Paltrow is now engaged to "Glee" creator Brad Falchuk, who is also in good terms with Martin.

Johnson, on the other hand, dated musician Matthew Hitt. She and the 29-year-old had been in an on-and-off relationship from 2014 to 2016.